While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 7

Poland hopes to fix leak in Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline by Tuesday
Polish pipeline operator Pern said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday.
Pern said there was no indication a third party had caused the leak, which follows a series of attacks on pipelines carrying Russian oil and gas since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“Pern services have reached the damaged section of one of the lines of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline in the commune of Chodecz,” Pern said earlier on Sunday.
Two dead after police chase scooter in France
A teenager riding a scooter and his adult passenger were killed in France after an encounter with police, during which officers said Sunday the pair had fled a patrol and crashed into another vehicle.
The incident comes just weeks after France was engulfed by its worst rioting in years following the police shooting of Nahel, an unarmed 17-year-old of Arab origin, during a road stop.
In the latest deadly incident, police sources say the scooter fled at the sight of a police patrol that was preparing to stop it in Limoges, western France, with officers giving chase before abandoning the pursuit.
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield
Arsenal lifted the Community Shield to end Manchester City’s silverware streak with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw against the treble winners on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side forced the shoot-out thanks to Leandro Trossard’s heavily deflected equaliser 11 minutes into stoppage time after Cole Palmer’s superb curler put City ahead late in the second half at Wembley.
Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar with City’s first spot-kick and Rodri’s effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale before Fabio Vieira converted the decisive kick in the annual curtain-raiser to the Premier League season.
Gauff beats Sakkari to win WTA Washington title
US teen star Coco Gauff captured her fourth career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to win the Washington Open.
The 19-year-old American, the first WTA teen finalist at Washington’s hardcourt event, added to a trophy haul that also included 2019 at Linz, 2021 in Parma and this past January at Auckland.
The success came after a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month.
Warner Bros movie Barbie ticket sales top US$1 billion
The blockbuster film Barbie has topped US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Sunday.
In a statement, Warner Bros. said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in US$459 million from domestic theatres - counting the United States and Canada - and another US$572.1 million overseas since it hit theatres, for a total of US$1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.
Oscar-nominated Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, Warner Bros. said.