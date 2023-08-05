While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

Trump pleads not guilty to more charges in documents case

Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to three new charges related to his handling of US classified documents after he left the White House in 2021, a court filing showed.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present in Florida federal court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on Aug 10.

The action came a day after Trump appeared in federal court in Washington to plead not guilty to separate charges that he orchestrated an illegal plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump now faces 40 charges in the documents case after originally being indicted on 37 counts last month.

READ MORE HERE

China embassy blasts Russia over ‘brutal’ border incident