While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

Trump pleads not guilty to more charges in documents case
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to three new charges related to his handling of US classified documents after he left the White House in 2021, a court filing showed.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present in Florida federal court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on Aug 10.
The action came a day after Trump appeared in federal court in Washington to plead not guilty to separate charges that he orchestrated an illegal plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Trump now faces 40 charges in the documents case after originally being indicted on 37 counts last month.
China embassy blasts Russia over ‘brutal’ border incident
China’s embassy in Moscow blasted what it called a “brutal” handling by Russian authorities of a denial of entry to the country by several Chinese citizens.
“Russia’s brutal and excessive law-enforcement activities in this incident have seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens,” the embassy said, in a post on Friday on WeChat, the popular Chinese social-media outlet.
The embassy said that five of its nationals were “repeatedly questioned for four hours” at a checkpoint when they attempted to cross the Russia-Kazakhstan border on July 29. Their entry was denied, with their tourist visas being revoked, according to the legation.
Roger Ng gets 30-day delay to 1MDB prison sentence
Former Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng was granted a last-minute postponement of his 10-year prison sentence for his role in the looting of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
Ng, who was scheduled to begin serving his sentence Aug 7, was on Friday allowed to delay his surrender for 30 days to allow for talks between the US and Malaysian governments about his possible return to the South-east Asian nation to assist in its 1MDB probe.
If he is allowed to return to Malaysia, Ng will be free for even longer, a fact which prosecutors opposed to the delay stressed in court at a hearing before US District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn, New York.
Chaos erupts in New York as live streamer’s giveaway goes awry
Thousands of people overran New York’s Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday after a popular live streamer announced a “giveaway” event that grew chaotic, prompting hundreds of police officers to respond and disperse the crowd.
The event was promoted by Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and YouTube videos.
He had earlier announced a “huge giveaway” on his Instagram account for 4pm ET (4am on Saturday, Singapore time).
Biles trains after two-year hiatus, ahead of US Classic
US gymnast Simone Biles will return to the competition floor in suburban Chicago on Saturday, two years after the “twisties” forced her to withdraw from team finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles, a seven-time Olympic and 25-time world medallist, showed off routines on all four apparatus in podium training on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Core Hydration US Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The 26-year-old looked as sharp as ever and completely free of the twisties, the terrifying experience where gymnasts are separated from their sense of spatial awareness.