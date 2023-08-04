While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 4

Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what US prosecutors call an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the pillars of American democracy.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the investigation, looked on from the front row as Trump entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

“Not guilty,” Trump said, emphasising the first word.

The arraignment, lasting about half an hour, took place just a kilometre from the US Capitol, the building Trump’s supporters stormed on Jan 6, 2021, to try to stop Congress from certifying his defeat.

READ MORE HERE

US Navy sailors arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China