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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 4, 2026

The White House meeting is expected to discuss a new framework for voluntary safety tests of AI models.

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google to join White House AI safety meeting

The Trump administration plans to host artificial intelligence companies at the White House on Aug 4 to discuss a new US framework for conducting voluntary safety tests of AI models, according to people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, Anthropic PBC and Alphabet Inc’s Google are among the AI developers planning to attend, according to the people, who described the meeting on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t yet been announced.

The recently completed framework springs from a June executive order by President Donald Trump on AI cybersecurity that outlined an opt-in approach to safety reviews of models and greater efforts to shore up critical computer systems.

The framework has not yet been released publicly, and Trump’s order indicated that some of its benchmarks would remain confidential.

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Democratic US states sue to challenge Trump’s latest tariffs

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

A group of 25 Democratic-led US states sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Aug 3, arguing that the president’s latest round of tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, like most of his earlier sweeping tariffs, exceeds his legal authority to tax imports.

The states’ lawsuit filed in the US Court of International Trade in New York follows previous challenges by small US businesses, which sued to block the tariffs on the day they went into effect in July.

States and small businesses have successfully challenged previous global tariffs imposed by Trump in his second term, but the president has continued to pursue new tariffs despite a series of legal setbacks.

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Zelensky sacks Ukraine’s ambassador to the US

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug 3 dismissed his ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, in a move that had been expected following a government reshuffle in July.

The sacking, announced by decree, happened however as Kyiv was lobbying Washington hard to obtain more Patriot air defence missiles to block Russian strikes.

In a Facebook post in which she also posted a letter asking to be relieved of her duties, Stefanishyna said the decision was her own and “dictated by personal circumstances”.

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Philippines’ Alexandra Eala wins first WTA title

PHOTO: EPA

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles title and Taylor Fritz claimed his first trophy of the season after both rain-delayed Washington Open finals were completed on Aug 3.

Eala stunned top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0 after the weather-hit women’s final resumed with the 21-year-old trailing by a set but leading 2-1 in the second, while third seed Fritz beat Spanish teenager Rafa Jodar 7-6(2) 6-4 in a tight men’s decider.

“I feel so much love. My first chance at a title knowing it won’t be the last and already having achieved this milestone for my career,” Eala said on court. “I knew whatever happened after this match would have already been a win for me.”

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English FA to withdraw support for FIFA chief Gianni Infantino’s re-election

PHOTO: REUTERS

England’s soccer governing body is withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election, The Athletic reported on Aug 3.

The English Football Association (FA) issued a statement voicing its displeasure with Infantino after his aborted attempt to sell a 21 per cent stake in FIFA’s commercial and event operations to a private investor.

“It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long term stewardship of football at its heart,” the FA’s statement read.

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