While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31

Hurricane Idalia grinds into Georgia after slamming Florida

Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rain and threats of flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon to south-east Georgia after slamming into Florida, where authorities feared a powerful storm surge may have inundated communities in the Big Bend region.

Authorities in Florida were still trying to carry out damage assessments in the hardest-hit areas as water rescues of trapped residents were under way in southern Georgia.

Video footage and photographs from the region showed ocean waters washing over highways and neighbourhoods swamped by extensive flooding at midday.

Drawing strength from the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters, Idalia unleashed destructive winds and torrential downpours that were forecast to cause flooding up to 5m deep along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

