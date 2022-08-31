While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31

Biden demands action on gun violence as US campaign ramps up

US President Joe Biden vowed to ban assault weapons and fund police officers in a speech marking the first of three visits over a week to the political battleground of Pennsylvania ahead of November’s congressional elections.

Biden has called on Congress for US$37 billion for crime prevention programs and providing some of that money to police to reduce gun crime, which has surged in the United States.

The Democratic president also criticised Republican lawmakers who have opposed his plans to fund law enforcement and cut gun violence.

“I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country - determined,” Biden said. “We have to act for all those kids gunned down on our streets every single day that never make the news.”

