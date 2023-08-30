While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

Fukushima wastewater not toxic, says IAEA chief

The tritium concentration in wastewater being released from Japan’s stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant is under expected levels and poses no risk to the population, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.

“So far, we have been able to confirm that the first releases of these waters do not contain any radionucleide at levels that would be harmful,” Mr Rafael Grossi told AFP, during a visit to Stockholm.

Twelve years after one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents, Japan began releasing the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean last week, as it gradually discharges around 540 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water over several decades.

“The beginning has been according to what we were expecting... but we will continue (to monitor)... until the last drop is released,” Mr Grossi said.

