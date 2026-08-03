Straitstimes.com header logo

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 3, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Firefighters battle a wildfire near the Agia Paraskevi village, Greece, on Aug 2, 2026.

Firefighters battle a wildfire near the Agia Paraskevi village, Greece, on Aug 2, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Two die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course

Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece while helping to control a huge wildfire on Aug 2 that has destroyed more than 100 homes north-west of Athens, while people fled another blaze on the tourist island of Kefalonia.

Two people on one helicopter — a Greek and a Danish national — died, while the crew on the other, one person from Greece, one from Britain, survived, the fire service said. Investigations had started into what caused the collision, it added.

Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after a period of record-breaking heatwaves and little rain – conditions that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.

Destructive blazes in France and Spain showed some signs of easing over the weekend, but several wildfires have broken out in Greece after a period of relative calm there.

READ MORE HERE

14 killed in suicide attack at police station in northern Pakistan

People evacuate an injured victim following a suicide bombing during a protest in Pakistan's Swat district on August 2, 2026. A suicide bomber attacked a busy area near a police station during a protest in northern Pakistan's Swat district, killing seven people and wounding more than 20, police said on August 2. (Photo by Abdullah SHEREEN / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

At least 14 people were killed in a suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in north-western Pakistan on Aug 2, a rescue group and a regional police official said, as the country battles widening insurgencies.

The explosion took place in the Kabal area of Swat, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A pro-police rally of local residents was taking place in the same area on Aug 2, but it was not immediately clear whether the rally was the intended target.

READ MORE HERE

Moroccans gather at Ceuta border, desperate for news of loved ones

Relatives and friends wait by a fence topped with barbed-wire for the return of people who had previously crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, at Morocca's Bab Sebta border crossing on the outskirts of Fnideq on August 2, 2026. As many as 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta in recent days, mostly swimming around the small border post that juts into the Mediterranean Sea, in an unprecedented surge that prompted an international crisis for Spain. The mass crossing into the tiny Spanish territory resulted in at least 67 deaths, according to Spanish authorities, and led to clashes with Moroccan police on the shared border. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

Dozens of Moroccans gathered on Aug 2 in the town of Fnideq, desperately seeking news of their loved ones who were among the thousands who swam across the nearby border to the Spanish territory of Ceuta this week.

Aldellatif, an agricultural worker in Moulay Bousselham, about 135km from Fnideq, feared for the fate of his 17-year-old brother, who ventured out with two friends in a bid to reach Ceuta by swimming.

More than 60,000 made it to the territory in the past days, but the vast majority were turned back to Fnideq, where buses awaited to transport them back to their families.

READ MORE HERE

AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol Myers Squibb on potential megadeal: Report

The report of the potential deal comes about a dozen years after AstraZeneca fended off a takeover attempt by larger US rival Pfizer.

PHOTO: REUTERS

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca has been exploring a deal to combine with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb, the Financial Times reported on Aug 2, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could create one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical groups with a combined value of nearly US$400 billion (S$512 billion).

The companies have held talks on a potential tie-up in recent months, the report said, adding that a deal could materialise soon, but could also be delayed or fall apart.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games faces uncertain future ahead of centenary edition

PHOTO: EPA

Glasgow stepped in to save the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but a slimmed down 10-sport model over the last 10 days has failed to dispel doubts over the future of the event.

First held as the British Empire Games 96 years ago, the event was plunged into crisis in 2023 when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as hosts over mounting costs.

Having hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow offered a cost-effective solution with existing venues already in place. The Games were delivered at a budget of just £160 million (S$276 million) compared to £780 million in Birmingham four years ago.

READ MORE HERE

See more on

Europe

Wildfires

Pakistan

Bombings/Explosions

Protests

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.