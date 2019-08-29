While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 29

Judiciary panel probes Trump pitch to host G-7 at his Doral golf resort

The House Judiciary Committee says it will investigate President Donald Trump's suggestion that his Miami-area golf course host next year's Group of Seven (G-7) summit with foreign leaders.

The panel said on Wednesday it will hold hearings on the matter and request documents.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Constitution "demands that President Trump's private interests and official conduct remain separate".

Trump suggested holding the next G-7 Summit at his Doral golf resort while attending this year's gathering in Biarritz, France.

READ MORE HERE

Epstein accuser says Britain's Prince Andrew should 'come clean'

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was also delivered to Britain's Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager has challenged the British royal to speak up, saying: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

The jet-setting middle son of Queen Elizabeth II was a longtime friend of the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

But the prince strenuously denies any knowledge of criminal behaviour by Epstein and has described himself as "appalled" by allegations from many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the US Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the US mainland as early as the weekend.

The British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra were also in Dorian’s path with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible in the US territory, which faced its first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes north-west in the general direction of Florida.

READ MORE HERE

'Land ahoy!' Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has crossed the Atlantic

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City to chants and cheers on Wednesday following a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat to attend a global warming conference.

Thunberg, 16, and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4pm, concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England.

Hundreds of activists gathered on a Hudson River promenade to cheer her arrival.

READ MORE HERE

US driver and TV host Jessi Combs killed in bid to break land-speed record

Race car driver Jessi Combs, host of the television series All Girls Garage, was killed in a high-speed crash while trying to set a new land-speed record, her family said on Wednesday.

Combs, 39, was attempting to become the fastest woman on Earth when she was killed while racing on Tuesday on the Alvord Desert, a dry lake bed in south-eastern Oregon, the family said in a statement.

The details of the crash were not released.

READ MORE HERE