While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

Second vessel leaves Odesa through temporary Black Sea corridor: Minister



A vessel carrying steel products to Africa has left Ukraine’s Odesa port through a temporary Black Sea corridor, the second ship to do so since Russia withdrew last month from a UN-brokered deal that allowed for grain to be safely exported, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Liberian-flagged ship Primus had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels, confirming a report on Saturday by a Ukrainian lawmaker.

“The 2nd vessel blocked due to the war has left the port of Odesa and is now sailing through a temporary corridor,” Kubrakov posted on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

