While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

Second vessel leaves Odesa through temporary Black Sea corridor: Minister
A vessel carrying steel products to Africa has left Ukraine’s Odesa port through a temporary Black Sea corridor, the second ship to do so since Russia withdrew last month from a UN-brokered deal that allowed for grain to be safely exported, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Sunday.
Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Liberian-flagged ship Primus had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels, confirming a report on Saturday by a Ukrainian lawmaker.
“The 2nd vessel blocked due to the war has left the port of Odesa and is now sailing through a temporary corridor,” Kubrakov posted on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.
Two dead, 56 injured in Romania gas station blasts
Prosecutors opened an inquiry Sunday into two explosions at an unlicensed liquefied petroleum gas filling station that left two people dead and 56 people injured north of Romania’s capital Bucharest at the weekend.
Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station in the Crevedia commune to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred late Saturday.
“The fire started while gas was transferred from one tanker to another. A source of fire appeared under one of the tankers,” general prosecutor Alex Florenta told a press conference on Sunday.
France to ban Muslim abaya dress in state schools
France will ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, its education minister said on Sunday ahead of the back-to-school season.
France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious signs in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority.
In 2004, it banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.
Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Sunday, with the visitors bouncing back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk.
The Uruguayan came on in the 77th minute before grabbing the limelight with two superb finishes, his first Premier League goals since scoring against Leeds United back in April.
The 24-year-old, who had seemingly fallen down the pecking order among Liverpool’s attacking talents, stole the thunder of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who looked set to end his side’s 13-game league run without a win over Juergen Klopp’s side.
Canadian Olympian Paul dies in car crash
Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, Skate Canada said in a statement.
Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday, Canadian media reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada said in a statement earlier this week.