While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

Johnson ally quits Parliament with scathing attack on Sunak

Former British culture secretary Nadine Dorries savaged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an excoriating resignation letter, as she finally quit her parliamentary seat, weeks after first saying she would do so.

Ms Dorries, an ally of ex-premier Boris Johnson who blames Mr Sunak for his ouster last year, lashed out at the prime minister in a letter published online by the Daily Mail late on Saturday, saying he had “no mandate” to lead the country and “no plan” to run it.

She also said Mr Sunak lacks the “winning X-factor qualities” of Mr Johnson, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair – a line that preys on Conservative Party fears ahead of a general election expected in 2024.

“Since you took office a year ago, the country is run by a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened,” Ms Dorries wrote.

