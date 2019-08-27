While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment Monday (Aug 26) that includes revised charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year.

The tweak to the case was intended to open the door for an actress to testify against Weinstein in a rape and sexual assault trial that had been scheduled to start on Sept 9.

Weinstein was in and out of a Manhattan courthouse quickly to enter the plea. He didn't speak with reporters.

From surprise guests to family photos: G-7 highlights

An unexpected guest, a last-minute power lunch and an eyebrow-raising group picture: the G-7 summit in the French surfing resort of Biarritz made waves on several levels.



Group of Seven leaders and guests pose for the G7 family photo on Aug 25, 2019 in Biarritz. PHOTO: AP



Here are some of the highlights from the gathering of leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - as well as a host of other attendees for this year's event.

After flying in on Saturday at lunch-time, America's mercurial leader Donald Trump sat down for a crucial and impromptu lunch with his host, France's President Emmanuel Macron.

British PM Johnson says prepared to take Brexit talks down to last minute



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has 68 days to convince the EU to give him a new Brexit deal, with neither side so far willing to compromise on the most contentious issues. If he can't get a deal, he says Britain will leave the bloc anyway. PHOTO: AP



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the European Union down to the very last minute before the Oct 31 exit deadline, and if necessary to take a decision to leave without a deal on that day.

Johnson has 68 days to convince the EU to give him a new Brexit deal, with neither side so far willing to compromise on the most contentious issues. If he can't get a deal, he says Britain will leave the bloc anyway.

That leaves Britain, with the world's fifth largest economy, heading for a messy divorce with the EU that critics fear could lead to food shortages and major border disruption in the short term and undermine the country's prosperity in the long term.

Hopes up that US-China trade talks may resume soon



While China faces pressure at home due to the punitive measures by the US, the trade war is also expected to impact the US economy, with businesses and markets worrying that it could hasten an economic slowdown or a recession. PHOTO: AFP



Trade talks between the United States and China seem on track to resume soon, bringing some relief to markets spooked by fresh tit-for-tat measures by both sides last Friday.

"China has taken a very hard hit over the last number of months; I believe they want to do a deal," US President Donald Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, at the close of a two-day Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France.

"They have devalued their currency, manipulated their currency," Mr Trump maintained. But he added: "I think President Xi (Jinping) is a great leader who happens to be a brilliant man and he can't lose three million jobs in a very short period of time. I think they want to make a deal. I'm not sure they have a choice; I'm not saying that as a threat."

Tennis: Pliskova struggles through while Nishikori cruises at US Open



Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug 26, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova struggled into the second round of the US Open on Monday (Aug 26) while 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan needed only 47 minutes to advance.

Pliskova, who has a chance to finish the Flushing Meadows fortnight as world number one, held off 138th-ranked Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) after an hour and 46 minutes.

"It's tough to play Tereza," Pliskova said. "We never played and especially tough to play in the first round.

