While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 26

Seven children among 13 killed in Madagascar stadium crush
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed on Friday in a crowd stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo, according to the Red Cross and a local member of parliament.
“So far, 13 people have been killed and 107 injured,” said opposition MP Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, on a local radio station.
The Red Cross, who were on the scene, added: “We don’t yet have the final list. Seven minors died.”
The prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay had initially put the toll at “12 dead and some 80 injured”.
Greek wildfires spur anti-migrant sentiment
As Greece was hit by wave after wave of wildfires this week, asylum-seekers found themselves at the receiving end of several allegations they started fires, leading to an anti-migrant frenzy online.
At least two news reports implicating migrants were soon denied.
The verbal assault intensified after a group of 13 Pakistani and Syrian men were accused by locals of being caught red-handed trying to light a fire outside the city of Alexandroupoli, in the Evros region bordering Turkey.
Tilting scales of justice: Trump’s height, weight raise eyebrows
Does Donald Trump truly weigh 215 pounds (97kg), as stated by authorities after his arrest on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia? Many Americans are not buying it.
Trump, who posed for a mug shot during the booking process in Atlanta on Thursday, was reportedly allowed to provide his own statistics to the Fulton County Jail.
It listed the height of inmate number “PO1135809“ as six foot three inches (1.9m), his weight as 215 pounds and his hair colour as either “Blond or Strawberry.”
British Museum director resigns after spate of thefts
British Museum director Hartwig Fischer resigned on Friday, admitting the museum did not act “as it should have” on warnings that items had gone missing.
The museum in central London is best known for housing collections that include the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon Marbles.
It said last week it had dismissed a staff member and alerted the police after artefacts from its collection were found to be “missing, stolen or damaged”.
Hermoso ‘did not consent’ to Rubiales kiss
Spanish Women’s World Cup winning midfielder Jenni Hermoso said she did not consent to being kissed by the country’s federation chief Luis Rubiales, after he refused to resign on Friday following worldwide outcry over the incident.
In a statement released by women players’ union Futpro, Hermoso and 80 other players said they would not accept an international call-up “if the current leadership continues” at the Spanish football federation.
Rubiales, 46, said in a defiant speech at an emergency RFEF meeting that his kiss on Hermoso’s lips was “mutual, euphoric and consensual” and that she had said “OK” when he asked her if he could give her “a peck”.