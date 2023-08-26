While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 26

Seven children among 13 killed in Madagascar stadium crush

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed on Friday in a crowd stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo, according to the Red Cross and a local member of parliament.

“So far, 13 people have been killed and 107 injured,” said opposition MP Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, on a local radio station.

The Red Cross, who were on the scene, added: “We don’t yet have the final list. Seven minors died.”

The prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay had initially put the toll at “12 dead and some 80 injured”.

READ MORE HERE

Greek wildfires spur anti-migrant sentiment