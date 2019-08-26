While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 26

'Miracle' Rohingya baby turns two on crackdown anniversary

Heavily pregnant Rohingya mother Rashida Khatun fled her home in a remote village in Myanmar's Rakhine state two years ago, bone-tired but desperate to find a safe place to give birth.

After walking for hours with her husband and three children, Khatun took a treacherous sea journey in bad weather to reach the southeastern tip of Bangladesh.

The family took shelter beside a road and erected a makeshift roof with twigs and a polythene sheet.

Thick smoke chokes Brazil's north as Amazon fires rage

Blackened tree trunks lay smoldering on the charred ground as thick smoke chokes the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, a scene of devastation that is being repeated across the "lungs of the planet." In the northwestern state of Rondonia - one of the hardest hit areas by the worst fires in years - people are living under a blanket of smoke that has enveloped the remote region.



Smoke billows from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA



"I've lived here for 20 years and I've seen a lot of fires, but this smoke in recent days, I've never seen anything like that before," Welis da Claiana, 25, told AFP in the capital Porto Velho.

"The smoke has affected 100 per cent of our daily lives. We wake up tired from breathing the smoke." Da Claiana says the fires in recent days had even threatened the car hire company where she works and forced the cancellation of flights at the local airport.

More than 100 countries vote to ban trade in endangered otters



Otter cafes have sprung up in Japan offering baby otters for up to US$10,000 (S$13,871). PHOTO: AFP



Over 100 countries voted Sunday (Aug 25) to ban the trade in the smooth-coated otter and placing it on the Cites most endangered list.

The proposal was adopted by 102 votes in favour, 15 against and 11 abstentions at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) meeting in Geneva.

Ecologists say this is vital for the survival of the species which has seen numbers in the wild plummet by at least 30 per cent in the past 30 years, a decline which has accelerated with the fad in Japan of keeping otters as pets.

Man wanted for killing parents in Minnesota arrested in Mexico



Dylan John Bennett, 22, was identified in Cancun after police received reports of aggressive behaviour, the prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement. PHOTO: AP



A man wanted on charges of killing his mother and father, a retired NFL player, in Minnesota was arrested in Mexico's beach resort city of Cancun and handed over to the FBI, Mexican officials said on Sunday (Aug 25).

Dylan John Bennett, 22, was identified in Cancun after police received reports of aggressive behaviour, the prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement.

Bennett's parents, Barry and Carol Bennett, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home on Wednesday, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota. After their son bought a plane ticket to Cancun, investigators began tracking his cellphone and credit card activity, and informed Mexican authorities.

Football: Guardiola impressed by City's attacking quality



Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on Aug 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP



Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's extra quality in attack made the difference as the champions powered to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday (Aug 25).

Sergio Aguero struck twice to take his career goal tally to 400, while Raheem Sterling was also on target with his fifth goal in the opening three Premier League games.

Their second victory this season ensured second placed City remain two points behind leaders Liverpool.

