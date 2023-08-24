While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 24

Prigozhin, Russia’s most powerful mercenary, believed killed
Russia’s most powerful mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board a plane which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said, two months to the day after he led an abortive mutiny against the army top brass.
There was no official comment from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry on the fate of Mr Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group and a self-declared enemy of the army’s leadership over what he argued was its incompetent prosecution of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
A Telegram channel linked to Wagner, Grey Zone, pronounced him dead however, and hailed him as a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called “traitors to Russia.”
Amid fevered speculation and an absence of verifiable facts, some of his supporters pointed the finger of blame at the Russian state; others at Ukraine which was due to mark its independence day on Thursday.
India makes historic landing near Moon’s south pole
It was one final, small but critical manoeuvre from its lunar lander that brought a giant leap for India’s space programme.
At 6.03pm Indian time, the country became the first to land a spacecraft in the Moon’s south polar region when Vikram touched down gently after a 40-day journey. India also became only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to land on the Moon.
“India is on the Moon,” declared Mr S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), moments after the historic occasion as the control centre in Bengaluru erupted with cheers.
North Korea says second spy satellite launch fails
North Korea said that its second attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit failed on Thursday, but vowed to try again in October, state media reported.
Its first attempt in May also ended in failure when the new Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea.
The nuclear-armed country has been seeking to place what would be its first military spy satellite into orbit, saying it eventually plans a fleet of satellites to monitor moves by US and South Korean troops.
AI helps stroke victim speak again through an avatar
At Ms Ann Johnson’s wedding reception 20 years ago, her gift for speech was vividly evident. In an ebullient 15-minute toast, she joked that she had run down the aisle, wondered if the ceremony program should have said “flutist” or “flautist” and acknowledged that she was “hogging the mic”.
Just two years later, Ms Johnson - then a 30-year-old teacher, volleyball coach and mother of an infant - had a cataclysmic stroke that paralysed her and left her unable to talk.
On Wednesday, scientists reported a remarkable advance towards helping her, and other patients, speak again.
Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium
Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.
The world record holder and Olympic champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89, spreading his arms wide in celebration.
The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 world championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by a hamstring injury.