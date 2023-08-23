While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 23

Biden to attend G-20 summit, V-P Harris goes to Asean

US President Joe Biden will visit India from Sept 7-10 for a summit of the Group of 20 (G-20) nations while Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta Sept 4-7 to attend summits of Southeast Asian leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced the trips as the Brics group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held a summit in Johannesburg.

That bloc was founded in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies, a notion resisted by Mr Sullivan as he announced the trips.

Reuters reported exclusively on Aug 9 that Mr Biden was unlikely to attend summits of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Jakarta, citing several diplomats saying it would be a significant disappointment if Mr Biden did not go.

