While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Two dead, thousands homeless in Chile after heavy rains



Two people are dead from flooding in the central-southern region of Chile on Monday, while thousands others have been evacuated or left homeless from dangerous rains pounding isolated communities.

President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe on Monday while visiting one of the worst affected areas, some 250 kilometres south of the capital Santiago.

In late June surrounding areas had experienced some of the heaviest rainfall in three decades, exacerbated by the El Nino weather pattern that has led to rainier winters and springs in the central-southern part of Chile, as well as warmer temperatures.

