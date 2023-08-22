While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Two dead, thousands homeless in Chile after heavy rains
Two people are dead from flooding in the central-southern region of Chile on Monday, while thousands others have been evacuated or left homeless from dangerous rains pounding isolated communities.
President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe on Monday while visiting one of the worst affected areas, some 250 kilometres south of the capital Santiago.
In late June surrounding areas had experienced some of the heaviest rainfall in three decades, exacerbated by the El Nino weather pattern that has led to rainier winters and springs in the central-southern part of Chile, as well as warmer temperatures.
Thailand set for day of drama as Thaksin returns
Thailand braced for a day of political turmoil Tuesday as divisive billionaire ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra was set to return after 15 years in exile, hours before a deadlocked parliament votes for a new prime minister.
Former premier Thaksin is expected to touch down at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport around 9:00 am (0200 GMT) and be arrested immediately in the latest act in the kingdom’s rolling political drama.
Parliament will vote in the afternoon on whether to approve business tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister at the head of a multi-party coalition and end three months of political logjam that began with the May election.
Greece wildfires fanned by strong winds, killing one
Wildfires fanned by gale force winds in Greece killed one person in the northeastern region of Evros on Monday as authorities warned most regions faced a high risk of new blazes.
A total of 64 wildfires erupted across Greece in the last 24 hours with authorities ordering the evacuation of several communities in the Evros region, near the border with Turkey.
The body of a man was found in a rural area on Monday evening near the port city of Alexandroupolis in Evros, a local police official told Reuters.
Canada PM Trudeau says focusing on kids and future after separation from wife
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he is focusing on his children and the future in the first comments he has made since announcing earlier this month he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, were separating.
At the end of last week, Mr Trudeau returned from a holiday with his family and his wife in the Pacific province of British Columbia. On Aug 2 his office said Mr Trudeau and Ms Gregoire Trudeau had signed a legal agreement to separate, but he had not previously spoken about it in public.
“I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward,” Mr Trudeau said.
Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal 1-0 win at Palace
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s penalty secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday after the visitors finished with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s sending off for two yellow cards.
The Gunners dominated possession in the first half but it took until the 53rd minute for them to take the lead after Eddie Nketiah was upended in the box by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Odegaard slotted home the resulting spot kick.
Arsenal looked set to cruise to victory but Palace were thrown a lifeline when two bookings in eight second-half minutes saw Tomiyasu sent off, forcing Mikel Arteta’s side onto the back foot for much of the rest of the game.