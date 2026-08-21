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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21, 2026

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug 20.

US warns allies, China to back economic war on Iran

The United States on Aug 20 warned allies and China alike to join President Donald Trump’s new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy and “collapse” the government in Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s comments underscored how Trump is shifting to economic rather than military pressure on Tehran as his unpopular war drags towards the six-month mark.

Under pressure at home over the impact of the war and with crucial midterm elections looming, Trump had on Aug 19 promised the “most crushing” economic operation ever against Iran.

“It is going to work in Iran and we are going to collapse this regime,” Bessent told US broadcaster CNBC.

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Melania Trump jokes about month out of spotlight

PHOTO: AFP

US First Lady Melania Trump poked fun on Aug 20 at media speculation over her month away from the public eye and scrutiny over one of President Donald Trump’s close aides.

“Good afternoon. I heard you missed me. Here I am,” Melania said with a chuckle, as she opened an event in the White House Rose Garden.

She and her 80-year-old husband held hands as they walked from the Oval Office to the podium, and the president sat in the audience as Melania spoke.

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Academic behind plagiarism accusations suspended

PHOTO: AFP

A Belgian university on Aug 20 suspended a US academic who spearheaded accusations of plagiarism against Jason Arday, the black ex-Cambridge professor found dead last week after resigning over the scandal.

Researcher Nathan Cofnas – a self-defined “race realist” who was himself sacked from his Cambridge post two years ago – posted on X: “I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me.”

Without naming Cofnas, the University of Ghent said in a statement it had launched a “preliminary disciplinary investigation” against a postdoctoral researcher embroiled in the furore, suspending him “as a precautionary measure”.

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UK cinemas to restrict Meta AI, other smart glasses

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Aug 20, citing privacy and film piracy concerns.

The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, with courts in England and Wales in August prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

Policies vary by venue, with operators introducing prohibitions or restrictions rather than a single industry-wide rule.

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Huge questions loom over Harry’s shock return to UK

PHOTO: REUTERS

Dozens of questions swirled on Aug 20 as Prince Harry prepares to move back to Britain with his wife and children, six years after his departure sparked a bitter rift with the royal family.

In a surprise move, Harry and Meghan “plan to leave the United States by the end of the month to settle in a private, non-royal residence, which is said to be located outside London”, The Daily Telegraph reported late on Aug 19.

Media outlets including the BBC reported the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, had already been enrolled in a British school for the start of the school year in early September.

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