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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21, 2026

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug 20.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug 20.

PHOTO: REUTERS

US warns allies, China to back economic war on Iran

The United States on Aug 20 warned allies and China alike to join President Donald Trump’s new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy and “collapse” the government in Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s comments underscored how Trump is shifting to economic rather than military pressure on Tehran as his unpopular war drags towards the six-month mark.

Under pressure at home over the impact of the war and with crucial midterm elections looming, Trump had on Aug 19 promised the “most crushing” economic operation ever against Iran.

“It is going to work in Iran and we are going to collapse this regime,” Bessent told US broadcaster CNBC.

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Melania Trump jokes about month out of spotlight

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

US First Lady Melania Trump poked fun on Aug 20 at media speculation over her month away from the public eye and scrutiny over one of President Donald Trump’s close aides.

“Good afternoon. I heard you missed me. Here I am,” Melania said with a chuckle, as she opened an event in the White House Rose Garden.

She and her 80-year-old husband held hands as they walked from the Oval Office to the podium, and the president sat in the audience as Melania spoke.

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Academic behind plagiarism accusations suspended

A photo (C) of late Cambridge professor Jason Arday is pictured along with floral tributes, attached to the fencing by supporters around the Senate House at the University of Cambridge, in the town of Cambridge, eastern England on August 18, 2026, following his death at age 41 on August 14. Arday, the ex-Cambridge professor found dead amid a growing furore over claims of academic plagiarism and personal life embellishments, rose from humble roots in Britain to be hailed as an academic superstar. (Photo by Chris RADBURN / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

A Belgian university on Aug 20 suspended a US academic who spearheaded accusations of plagiarism against Jason Arday, the black ex-Cambridge professor found dead last week after resigning over the scandal.

Researcher Nathan Cofnas – a self-defined “race realist” who was himself sacked from his Cambridge post two years ago – posted on X: “I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me.”

Without naming Cofnas, the University of Ghent said in a statement it had launched a “preliminary disciplinary investigation” against a postdoctoral researcher embroiled in the furore, suspending him “as a precautionary measure”.

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UK cinemas to restrict Meta AI, other smart glasses

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., wears a pair of Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Meta Platforms, seeking to turn its burgeoning smart glasses into a must-have product unveiled its first version with a built-in screen. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Aug 20, citing privacy and film piracy concerns.

The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, with courts in England and Wales in August prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

Policies vary by venue, with operators introducing prohibitions or restrictions rather than a single industry-wide rule.

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Huge questions loom over Harry’s shock return to UK

FILE PHOTO: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PHOTO: REUTERS

Dozens of questions swirled on Aug 20 as Prince Harry prepares to move back to Britain with his wife and children, six years after his departure sparked a bitter rift with the royal family.

In a surprise move, Harry and Meghan “plan to leave the United States by the end of the month to settle in a private, non-royal residence, which is said to be located outside London”, The Daily Telegraph reported late on Aug 19.

Media outlets including the BBC reported the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, had already been enrolled in a British school for the start of the school year in early September.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.