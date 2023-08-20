While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 20

‘It impacts everybody’: Fentanyl is devouring Americans

In an area comprising at least six blocks at the crossroads of Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Street in northern Philly – the endearing nickname of the city of Philadelphia where the United States of America was founded on July 4, 1776 – is a tragic manifestation of the country’s fentanyl crisis.

Amid drifting refuse and the stench of urine, addicts slump on pavements, shuffle about aimlessly or stand bent over and motionless for hours on end.

Often, their legs and arms bear the telltale deep wounds of rotting flesh that come from the repeated use of xylazine – a tranquilliser used by veterinarians for animals that is increasingly being mixed with fentanyl to enhance the effects of the drug.

Fentanyl itself is a synthetic opioid with a potency 50 times that of heroin. It is used medically in anaesthesia and as a powerful analgesic to treat severe pain, including in advanced cancer. But it has increasingly been used as a street drug across the US, with devastating effects.

