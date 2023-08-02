While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Trump charged in US special counsel probe over 2020 election

Donald Trump was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months - this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 US election defeat - as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

The charges stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into allegations Trump - the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - sought to reverse his loss to Mr Biden, his Democratic rival.

