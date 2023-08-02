While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Trump charged in US special counsel probe over 2020 election
Donald Trump was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months - this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 US election defeat - as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.
The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.
Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.
The charges stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into allegations Trump - the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - sought to reverse his loss to Mr Biden, his Democratic rival.
New Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi invited to Washington
The United States has formally invited China’s newly reappointed foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, State Department spokesman Matt Miller said on Tuesday, after Mr Wang’s predecessor was abruptly removed from his post by Beijing.
China reappointed veteran diplomat Mr Wang as foreign minister last week, replacing former rising star Qin Gang, who has not been seen for more than month – a mysterious absence after just seven months in the job that has raised questions about transparency.
The ministry has only said Mr Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.
20 killed in India crane collapse
At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India on Tuesday when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai, disaster response officials said.
The crane toppled onto large concrete slabs during the night, with debris then smashing down as labourers worked on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra state, India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.
The NDRF said late on Tuesday that 20 bodies had been recovered, and three injured people had been taken to hospital.
Drone hits tower housing Russian ministries again
A high-rise building in Moscow’s business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Moscow should expect more drone attacks and “more war”.
The building that was hit is known as the “IQ quarter”, which houses the ministry of economic development, the digital ministry and the ministry of industry and trade. Video obtained by Reuters showed a section of its glass facade, high above the ground, had been destroyed by the impact.
Dua Lipa sued by ‘talk box’ musician in Levitating lawsuit
Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his “talk box” recording in remixes of her song Levitating.
Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa’s hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song’s original recording.
The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than US$20 million (S$26 million) in profit from the infringing music.