While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 19

Biden salutes united Japan, S. Korea in face of China

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea said they saw a “new chapter” with greater three-way security cooperation as they met for a first-of-a-kind summit that has already rattled China.

Going tieless in the Camp David presidential retreat, Mr Biden praised the “political courage” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in turning the page on historical animosity.

“Our countries are stronger – and the world will be safer – as we stand together. I know that’s a belief that we all three share,” he told them, as he opened the talks in the wooded hills outside Washington.

Mr Biden said the three would pursue “this new era of cooperation and renew our resolve to serve as a force of good across the Indo-Pacific and, quite frankly, around the world.”

