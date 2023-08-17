While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

US summit with S. Korea, Japan, will seek to lock-in progress
A US summit with Japan and South Korea on Friday will include an ambitious set of initiatives to lock in progress between the allies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.
Mr Campbell said the US relationship with Japan and South Korea would be a “defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century.”
Senior US administration officials have told Reuters the summit will launch joint initiatives on technology and defence, amid mounting shared concerns about China and North Korea.
“What you will see on Friday is a very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to lock in trilateral engagement, both now and in the future,” Mr Campbell told a Brookings Institution event.
Pig kidney transplanted into human shows way to wider use
Doctors transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man’s body where it continued to function normally, moving the field closer to the possibility of using animal tissue and organs to fight human disease.
The man in his 50s had acute kidney injury and a history of end-stage disease, but his organs produced urine soon after the transplant, according researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York.
The transplant was done more than a month ago, and the kidney continues to function, they said on Wednesday, in a call with reporters.
Close to half of Americans favour TikTok ban, poll shows
Close to half of American adults support a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey that also asked questions about national security concerns and China.
TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and used by tens of millions of Americans, has faced calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.
Some 47 per cent of respondents to the two-day poll, which concluded on Tuesday, said they at least somewhat supported “banning the social media application, TikTok, from use in the United States,” while 36 per cent opposed a ban and 17 per cent said they didn’t know.
Arsenal’s Timber ‘gutted’ at facing lengthy lay-off
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber said he felt “gutted” after the Premier League club announced on Wednesday the Dutch defender would be sidelined with a major knee injury.
The 22-year-old damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Gunners’ 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest in their opening match of the new Premier League season last weekend.
Timber only joined Arsenal - bidding to go one better than last season’s second place in the Premier League - in July, in an initial €40 million (S$59 million) move from Dutch giants Ajax.
Bernstein family defends Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ storm
The family of Leonard Bernstein has defended Bradley Cooper’s controversial decision to wear a large prosthetic nose while playing the Jewish composer in a new film.
Oscar nominee Cooper – who wrote, directed and stars in Maestro – has received criticism since a trailer for the upcoming Netflix film was released online this week.
Critics said the decision to wear a fake nose plays up to Jewish stereotypes, and have dubbed it “Jewface,” in reference to the historic “Blackface” practice of non-Black performers darkening their faces for roles.