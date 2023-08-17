While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

US summit with S. Korea, Japan, will seek to lock-in progress

A US summit with Japan and South Korea on Friday will include an ambitious set of initiatives to lock in progress between the allies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Mr Campbell said the US relationship with Japan and South Korea would be a “defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century.”

Senior US administration officials have told Reuters the summit will launch joint initiatives on technology and defence, amid mounting shared concerns about China and North Korea.

“What you will see on Friday is a very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to lock in trilateral engagement, both now and in the future,” Mr Campbell told a Brookings Institution event.

