While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

US carries out long-range missile test delayed over Chinese drills
The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles in the Taiwan Strait after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the self-ruled island.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.
The test showed "the readiness of US nuclear forces and provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent", a US military statement said.
Blasts at Russian base in Crimea suggest Ukrainian fightback
Moscow denounced sabotage and Ukraine hinted at responsibility for new explosions on Tuesday at a military base in Russian-annexed Crimea that is an important supply line for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The blasts engulfed an ammunition depot at a military base in the north of the Crimean peninsula, disrupting trains and forcing the evacuation of 2,000 people from a nearby village, according to Russian officials and news agencies.
Plumes of smoke were later seen at a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said, while blasts hit another facility in the west last week.
Leadership hopeful Truss criticises UK workers in leaked audio
UK Conservative Liz Truss, the favourite to become prime minister next month, suggested Britons lacked "skill and application" and needed to work harder, in a leaked audio recording released on Tuesday.
In the two-minute audio clip, which dates from her time as a senior minister in the finance ministry between 2017 and 2019, Truss said workers' "mindset and attitude" were partly to blame for the UK's relatively poor productivity.
"It's working culture basically," she said in the recording, obtained by the Guardian newspaper, adding British workers needed "more graft".
Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river
Polish firefighters said on Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland, deepening concerns of an environmental disaster.
The cause of death is uncertain, though officials believe the fish are likely to have been poisoned.
But Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday that "none of the samples tested so far has shown the presence of toxic substances".
Jacobs storms to Euro 100m crown; Ingebrigtsen, Perkovic shine
Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs put an injury-ravaged season behind him to storm to gold in the 100m gold in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday.
Jacobs, who was world indoor 60m champion in Belgrade in March, but withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m at last month's world championships in Oregon, clocked a championship record-equalling time of 9.95 seconds.
Defending champion Zharnel Hughes claimed silver in 9.99sec with another Briton, Jeremiah Azu, taking bronze in 10.13.