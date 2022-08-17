While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

US carries out long-range missile test delayed over Chinese drills

The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.

China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles in the Taiwan Strait after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the self-ruled island.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

The test showed "the readiness of US nuclear forces and provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent", a US military statement said.

