While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

US to send Ukraine new security aid worth $271 million



The United States said on Monday that it will send Ukraine new security assistance valued at US$200 million (S$271 million).

The aid includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Two US officials told Reuters on last Monday that they would begin to dole out US$6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error that overvalued billions of dollars of Ukraine aid.

50% chance 2023 will be warmest year on record: NOAA

