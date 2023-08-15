While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

US to send Ukraine new security aid worth $271 million
The United States said on Monday that it will send Ukraine new security assistance valued at US$200 million (S$271 million).
The aid includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Two US officials told Reuters on last Monday that they would begin to dole out US$6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error that overvalued billions of dollars of Ukraine aid.
50% chance 2023 will be warmest year on record: NOAA
There is a nearly 50 per cent probability that 2023 will be the warmest year ever recorded and next year could be even hotter, US government climate experts said Monday.
“2023 to date has been the third warmest on record,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist Sarah Kapnick told reporters.
“It is virtually certain – over 99 per cent chance – that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50 per cent probability that 2023 will rank warmest on record,” Kapnick said.
Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential Trump charges
The Fulton County, Georgia, court’s website briefly posted a document appearing to detail several criminal charges against Donald Trump on Monday before taking the document down without explanation.
The document was dated Aug 14 and named Trump, citing the case as “open,” but is no longer available on the court’s website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was removed. “The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said.
The Fulton County clerk’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on the docket report. Representatives for the county and Trump also could not be immediately reached for comment.
Thai king’s sons wind up surprise first visit home in 27 years
The two sons of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn ended their first visit to Thailand in 27 years on Monday, without any comment on their surprise arrival from the palace.
Vacharaeson Vivacharawongse, 42, arrived in Thailand last week and visited a child care centre and took part in religious ceremonies at a Bangkok temple.
Photos in local media at the weekend showed that his younger brother, Chakriwat, had also arrived and they visited a hospital and paid homage to their ancestors.
Worker dies in Everton stadium accident
A man has died in an accident while working on the new Everton stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The Liverpool Echo said a 26-year-old man sustained head injuries in an incident involving “heavy machinery.” He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team,” Everton added.