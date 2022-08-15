While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

Family of author Salman Rushdie 'relieved' he is off ventilator: Son
The family of Salman Rushdie are "extremely relieved" he has been taken off a ventilator following his stabbing, and the British author has retained his "defiant sense of humour", his son said Sunday.
"We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and was able to say a few words," his son Zafar tweeted.
Rushdie's agent Andrew Wylie said earlier Sunday that Rushdie was on the "road to recovery", two days after he was stabbed multiple times in a shocking assault at a literary event in New York state.
Zafar said that despite the promising news, his father's injuries were "life-changing" and "severe", and that he remained in a critical condition. But "his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact," he added.
Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947.
"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.
Man dies after crashing car, firing gun near US Capitol: Police
A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said.
A statement from the US Capitol Police did not identify the man or speculate on a motive.
The incident occurred amid heightened tensions and violence-filled chatter on social media following the FBI's surprise seizure of several boxes of classified government documents from former president Donald Trump's Florida resort estate.
On TikTok, election misinformation thrives before US midterms
In Germany, TikTok accounts impersonated prominent political figures during the country's last national election. In Colombia, misleading TikTok posts falsely attributed a quotation from one candidate to a cartoon villain and allowed a woman to masquerade as another candidate's daughter. In the Philippines, TikTok videos amplified sugarcoated myths about the country's former dictator and helped his son prevail in the country's presidential race.
Now, similar problems have arrived in the United States. Before the midterm elections this fall, TikTok is shaping up to be a primary incubator of baseless and misleading information, in many ways as problematic as Facebook and Twitter, researchers who track online falsehoods say.
The same qualities that allow TikTok to fuel viral dance fads - the platform's enormous reach, the short length of its videos, its powerful but poorly understood recommendation algorithm - can also make inaccurate claims difficult to contain.
Tennis: Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title
Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday.
Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semifinal win the day before carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game.
Halep responded by changing her tactics, drawing the Brazilian into longer rallies to reel off six straight games and sealed the opening set when she blasted a forehand winner, pumping her fist as the supportive crowd roared their approval.