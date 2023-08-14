While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 14

Attack on Shi’ite Muslim shrine in Iran kills four: IRNA
An attack on a Shi’ite Muslim shrine in Iran’s central city of Shiraz killed at least four people on Sunday, state media reported, adding that one person had been arrested.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, which state news agency IRNA said had been carried out by terrorists. Islamic State last October said it had launched an attack on the shrine in which 15 people were killed.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said at least seven people were wounded and shops in the area had been closed. State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.
FBI team joins probe into Ecuador presidential candidate slaying
Agents from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were meeting with Ecuadorean police and prosecutors on Sunday as part of a joint effort to uncover who was behind last week’s assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
The killing of the 59-year-old in the closing days of the campaign has sent shockwaves through the South American country of 18 million, where violent crime stoked by transnational criminal gangs has risen sharply in recent years.
Villavicencio, an ex-lawmaker and investigative journalist with a track record of exposing corruption, repeatedly said he was not afraid of the gangs despite receiving threats.
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Britain on Sunday warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.
In updated travel advice, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.
“You should be vigilant at this time,” it said, adding that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden” with places visited by foreigners potential targets.
Samsonova beats Rybakina to set up Canadian Open title match with Pegula
Liudmila Samsonova rallied to upset third seed Elena Rybakina 1-6 6-1 6-2 on Sunday in a rain-postponed semi-final that was supposed to start on Saturday and will get about two hours’ rest before her Canadian Open title clash with Jessica Pegula.
Samsonova needed 103 minutes to seal victory in a match that began at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) in Montreal and she will now have a quick turnaround ahead of the final taking place “after suitable rest” and not before 5:30 p.m. ET.
The Russian 15th seed fired down eight aces, broke Rybakina five times and saved three of six break points to reach the biggest final of her career.
Mancini resignation ends ‘significant chapter’ in Italy’s history
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has resigned, ending a five-year spell in which they became European champions but missed out on the World Cup, the football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.
Mancini took charge of the four-time World Cup winners in 2018 after they failed to qualify for that year’s global tournament in Russia, having previously not missed the finals of soccer’s showpiece event since 1958.
The 58-year-old coach said resigning was a “personal choice”.