While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 14

Rushdie stabbed 10 times in premeditated attack: Prosecutors

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed 10 times as he prepared to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, prosecutors said during an arraignment for the man accused of carrying out the attack.

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man who was arrested at the scene, appeared on Saturday afternoon at the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, for his arraignment on charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

In court, prosecutors said that the attack on the author was premeditated and targeted.

Matar travelled by bus to the intellectual retreat in western New York and purchased a pass that allowed him to attend the talk Rushdie was to give Friday morning, according to the prosecutors.

