While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 14

Rushdie stabbed 10 times in premeditated attack: Prosecutors
Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed 10 times as he prepared to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, prosecutors said during an arraignment for the man accused of carrying out the attack.
Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey man who was arrested at the scene, appeared on Saturday afternoon at the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, for his arraignment on charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
In court, prosecutors said that the attack on the author was premeditated and targeted.
Matar travelled by bus to the intellectual retreat in western New York and purchased a pass that allowed him to attend the talk Rushdie was to give Friday morning, according to the prosecutors.
Democrats ask intelligence chief to assess Trump documents
Two top House Democrats asked the US director of national intelligence to provide a "damage assessment" after the FBI said it seized highly classified documents at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.
A classified briefing on the assessment's progress is also sought "as soon as possible," House Oversight Committee chairman Carolyn Maloney and Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter to DNI Avril Haines on Saturday.
They cited an unsealed court-authorised search warrant and the inventory of property recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club that describe numerous classified documents he held, including "top secret/sensitive compartmented information," among the most highly protected information in the US government.
One killed as high winds cause festival stage collapse
One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said.
Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera.
Thirty-two people were taken to hospital and three remained there on Saturday afternoon, regional health authorities said.
Ukraine targeting Russians shooting at, or from, nuclear plant
Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at an occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country or use it as a base to shoot from, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops captured the station early in the war.
"Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelensky said in an evening address.
Blame me says Ten Hag after Brentford batter Man United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he had the "main responsibility" for a humiliating 4-0 loss away to Brentford on Saturday that left the one time kings of English football bottom of the Premier League.
Brentford, who only ended a 74-year absence from English football's top flight with promotion to the Premier League in August 2021, scored four goals inside the opening 35 minutes to spark joyous scenes at their west London ground.
United fell behind in woeful fashion when goalkeeper David de Gea somehow let a Josh Dasilva shot slip through his grasp before Mathias Jensen struck as the visitors failed to play out from the back.