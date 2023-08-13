While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

Trump election probe in Georgia headed to grand jury

A Georgia prosecutor probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state’s 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week.

Two witnesses who previously received subpoenas confirmed on Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.

Mr Geoff Duncan, the state’s former lieutenant-governor, told CNN that he had been asked to testify on Tuesday.

“I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me,” said Mr Duncan, a Republican who has criticised Trump’s false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

