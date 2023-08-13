While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

Trump election probe in Georgia headed to grand jury
A Georgia prosecutor probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state’s 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week.
Two witnesses who previously received subpoenas confirmed on Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.
Mr Geoff Duncan, the state’s former lieutenant-governor, told CNN that he had been asked to testify on Tuesday.
“I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me,” said Mr Duncan, a Republican who has criticised Trump’s false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Hunter special counsel probe could weigh on dad’s campaign
The appointment on Friday of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden ensures that the criminal probe of the president’s son will cast a long shadow over his father’s re-election campaign.
Delaware US Attorney David Weiss’ new role as special counsel, announced on Friday, may force President Joe Biden to deal with unpleasant headlines and distract him and his campaign when he would prefer to talk about the economy or signature legislation as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election, according to senior Democrats.
“This will have a sizable impact on the re-elect. They run the risk of constantly getting knocked off message. Every time someone goes before a grand jury or is subpoenaed, the press will keep asking about it. Biden wants to talk economy, guns, national security and he’ll be less able to,” said a senior Democrat.
Ukraine makes ‘tactically significant’ progress
After months of inching through minefields, villages and open steppes in gruelling combat, Ukrainian forces are making somewhat bigger advances along two major lines of attack, according to analysts, Ukrainian officials and Russian military bloggers.
The amount of territory seized, 16km to 19km on both vectors of attack, while relatively small, is important in that it is compelling Russia to divert forces from other parts of the front line, military analysts say.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think-tank, called the advances “tactically significant,” saying Moscow’s redeployment “will likely further weaken Russian defensive lines in aggregate,” creating “opportunities for any Ukrainian breakthrough to be potentially decisive.”
Caicedo confusion hanging over Chelsea, Liverpool
Chelsea and Liverpool have gone to battle in the transfer market for the signature of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo before they face off at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in English football history as both clubs see the 21-year-old as integral to their hopes of bouncing back after disappointing seasons.
Liverpool have agreed a £110 million deal (S$189 million) with Brighton, but the player is believed to still favour a move to Chelsea.
Arsenal, Newcastle up and running, reality bites for Luton
Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start but were given a late fright by Nottingham Forest while Luton Town’s return to the top flight went flat as they crashed to a heavy defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.
Champions Manchester City, bidding for a fourth successive title, had sounded a familiar tone the day before with a 3-0 stroll at Burnley but the biggest win of the day was at St James’ Park where Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1.
Eddie Howe’s side took the lead through new signing Sandro Tonali and though Moussa Diaby pulled a goal back, Alexander Isak put his side ahead before the break and added a second with a brilliant chip before Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes completed the job.