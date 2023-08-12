While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

White House downplays Biden’s ‘ticking time bomb’ remark

The White House pushed back on suggestions that President Joe Biden is toughening his rhetoric on China, a day after he called the world’s second-largest economy a “ticking time bomb,” saying the remarks were consistent with US criticisms of Beijing.

“The president is referring to the domestic challenges that China has at home, and some of those are on the economic front. And some of those are on the social and cultural front,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

Mr Kirby said he wanted to counter the idea that the US had “sharpened our language.”

Mr Biden on Thursday criticised the US’ top geopolitical and economic rival, referring to Chinese Communist Party leaders as “bad folks”.

