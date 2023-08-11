While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 11

Biden expands US aid for Hawaii as wildfires grip Maui

President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded federal aid to Hawaii and promised help to its suffering citizens as deadly wildfires engulfed the island of Maui, and he expressed condolences for the devastation in a call with the state’s governor.

Mr Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii aimed at spurring resources to allow the island to rebuild, the White House said in a statement, after the fire killed at least 36 people as it swept through a historic resort town.

“Anyone who’s lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately,” Mr Biden said, during remarks in Utah, where he is travelling.

Mr Biden said “we’re working as quickly as possible” to fight the fires and evacuate residents and tourists.

