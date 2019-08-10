While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 10

Major power cut hits homes, transport in parts of Britain

A power cut lasting up to an hour hit parts of Britain including areas of London on Friday evening, snarling rail services, knocking out traffic lights and disrupting an airport during the rush hour.

Passengers were shut out of some of the country's busiest train stations because of overcrowding and hundreds of thousands of people were left without power.

National Grid, which owns the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, said there had been "issues" with two power generators and the problems had now been resolved.

However, the disruption caused was expected to last for the rest of the day because the outage occurred during one of the busiest periods of the week, with many people heading home for the weekend.

Trump attacks 'racist' Hollywood ahead of human-hunting film

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on "racist" Hollywood on Friday, appearing to single out an upcoming film in which liberal elites hunt down "normal folk" for sport.

The Hunt, due to be released next month, has been billed as an ultra-violent satire about America's deep political divide.

Its plot sees people who have been kidnapped from traditionally Republican bastions such as Wyoming, Mississippi and Orlando, Florida waking up in a field surrounded by "elite" hunters, who proceed to gun them down.

Armed man in body armour arrested at Missouri Walmart

A 20-year-old man armed with an assault rifle has been arrested at a Walmart store in the midwestern US state of Missouri and charged with making a "terrorist threat," police said.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, who was wearing body armour and fatigues, was detained by an armed off-duty firefighter who held him until police arrived, police said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported in the incident in the city of Springfield, which has a population of around 160,000.

Fukushima nuclear plant out of space for radioactive water

The utility company operating Fukushima's tsunami-devastated nuclear power plant said on Friday it will run out of space to store massive amounts of contaminated water in three years, adding pressure on the government and the public to reach a consensus on what to do with it.

Three reactors at the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant suffered meltdowns in a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan.

Radioactive water has leaked from the damaged reactors and mixed with groundwater and rainwater at the plant. The water is treated but remains slightly radioactive and is stored in large tanks.

Football: Liverpool thump Norwich 4-1 in Premier League opener

European champions Liverpool made an emphatic start to the new Premier League season by handing promoted Norwich City a 4-1 thrashing at Anfield on Friday.

Juergen Klopp's side, runners-up to Manchester City last season, swept aside fellow German Daniel Farke's team with their trademark attacking verve, taking a 3-0 lead inside 28 minutes.

The unfortunate Grant Hanley scored an own goal before Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi netted before halftime, with Norwich scoring through Teemu Pukki just after the hour.

