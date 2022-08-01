While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 1

Sri Lanka President says not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country
Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."
Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.
Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the Journal said.
Biden feeling well, continuing isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again
US President Joe Biden is feeling well and continuing his isolation measures after testing positive for Covid-19, his physician said in a memo released by the White House on Sunday.
Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again on Saturday in what the White House doctor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
“Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his Sars-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive,” the physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, said in the memo on Sunday.
New Zealand's borders fully open after long Covid-19 pandemic closure
New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.
New Zealand's borders started reopening in February first for New Zealanders and restrictions have progressively eased.
The process of reopening the borders ended last night with visitors who need visas and those on student visas now also allowed to return to New Zealand.
Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.
Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 30,000 to 40,000 acres. It was about 1% contained as of Saturday, according to the latest data shared by officials.
More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires.
Football: England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
England won a major women’s tournament for the first time as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany at a sold out Wembley on Sunday.
In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Kelly prodded home a loose ball from close range to end English football’s 56-year wait for a World Cup or Euro victory.
England looked set for victory in the 90 minutes when substitute Ella Toone’s sublime chip over Merle Frohms put the hosts in front.