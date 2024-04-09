While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 9

North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort



The first total solar eclipse to grace North America in seven years made landfall in Mexico on April 8 as millions of skywatchers gazed upward for the start of a celestial display at least partially visible, weather permitting, across most of the continent.

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot along the “path of totality” in North America. Thousands of people gathered along the coastal promenade, setting themselves up in deck chairs with solar-safe eyewear as an orchestra played the “Star Wars” movie theme. The crowds burst into cheers and applause and the eclipse reached totality.

Where clear skies prevail, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were being treated to the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the sun’s outer edge.

