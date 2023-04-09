While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 9

US urges ‘restraint’ as China launches Taiwan military drills

The United States on Saturday called on China to show restraint as Beijing launched military drills around Taiwan, stressing that Washington was ready to meet its security commitments in Asia.

“Our channels of communication with the PRC remain open and we have consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo,” a State Department spokesman said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“We are comfortable and confident that we have in place sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet our national security commitments,” the spokesman said, adding that the US was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”

The US has been ambiguous on whether it would militarily defend Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, although for decades it has sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defence.

