While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack

An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli and Italian officials said.

An Israeli security source identified the assailant as an Israeli Arab from the town of Kafr Qassem.

A police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a popular Tel Aviv promenade.

The officer “neutralised” the driver when he tried to pull a gun, police said.

