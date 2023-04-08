While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack
An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli and Italian officials said.
An Israeli security source identified the assailant as an Israeli Arab from the town of Kafr Qassem.
A police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a popular Tel Aviv promenade.
The officer “neutralised” the driver when he tried to pull a gun, police said.
Zelensky hosts iftar, slams Russian ‘repression’ of Muslims
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday criticised Russia’s treatment of the Muslim-minority Tatar community in Kremlin-controlled Crimea and vowed to recapture the peninsula from Russia during a first official state iftar.
Russia wrested control of the Black Sea territory from Ukraine in 2014 and pushed through a referendum on the annexation that was condemned as fraudulent and illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.
“Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine... began exactly with the occupation of Crimea, exactly with repressions against Crimean, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom and of Crimean Muslims,” he told Ukrainian Muslim leaders and ambassadors from Muslim countries.
US Supreme Court justice defends lavish trips
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas defended himself on Friday over accusations that he accepted years of luxury travel trips from a Republican billionaire, saying that it was “personal hospitality” that did not need to be registered.
Staunch conservative Thomas was a guest of megadonor Harlan Crow for yachting in New Zealand, private jet flights across the globe and regular stays at Mr Crow’s properties in the United States, the ProPublica news outlet reported.
Justice Thomas, 74, the longest-serving justice on the court, went on one trip to Indonesia that would alone have cost US$500,000 (S$660,000), it calculated.
Russia charges WSJ reporter with espionage
Russian Federal Security Service investigators have formally charged Evan Gershkovich with espionage, but the Wall Street Journal reporter denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.
Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about a military industrial complex.
Tass reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.
Ridley to return in one of three new Star Wars films
Walt Disney on Friday unveiled plans for three new Star Wars movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away.
Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film The Rise Of Skywalker.
The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.