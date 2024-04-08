While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8, 2024

Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages, marking six months of war
Thousands of protesters rallied in Jerusalem on April 7 demanding the release of around 130 hostages still held in Gaza after six months of Israel’s war against Hamas.
Hamas gunmen burst into Israel on Oct 7, killed 1,200 people in their homes, on army bases, along roads and at an outdoor rave, and inflicting sexual violence on some of their victims, according to a UN team of experts.
The gunmen also seized 253 hostages, including children and elderly, civilians and soldiers. Around half of them were released as part of a brief truce deal in late November.
Talks to secure another ceasefire that would include the release of dozens more of the remaining hostages, resumed in Egypt on Sunday.
SIA flight bound for Singapore delayed for 5 hours after technical issue forced a U-turn to Sydney
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Singapore turned back to its departure airport in Sydney about an hour after take-off on April 7.
Flight SQ232 returned to Sydney after a technical issue was discovered, landing back in Sydney International Airport at 12.42pm local time, a spokesman for SIA told The Straits Times.
The Airbus A380 was carrying 474 customers and 27 crew members.
US FAA to investigate loss of engine cowling on Southwest Boeing 737-800
The US Federal Aviation Administration on April 7 said it would investigate after an engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap.
Southwest Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International airport around 8.15am local time on Sunday and was towed to the gate. The Boeing aircraft with 135 passengers and six crew members aboard had been headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.
No one was injured.
Briton becomes first person to run length of Africa
Extreme marathon runner Russ Cook completed his run across the entire length of Africa in Tunisia on April 7 after travelling through 16 countries, with the 352-day odyssey including being robbed at gunpoint and suffering food poisoning.
Cook started his adventure last April at Africa’s most southerly point, the South African village of L’Agulhas, and proceeded up the continent’s west coast, running a total of over 16,000km.
“The first person ever to run the entire length of Africa. Mission complete,” Cook posted on social media platform X.
Liverpool fail to go top of the Premier League after draw with Manchester United
Liverpool failed to return to the top of the table after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as rivals Manchester United did their bit to try and derail the Reds’ quest to send off Jurgen Klopp with an English Premier League title and go level with United on 20 league crowns.
They are behind Arsenal on goal difference, with both teams locked on 71 points. Champions Manchester City are a further point adrift.
It was an end-to-end start to the match on April 7, with the home team having a goal by Alejandro Garnacho disallowed after two minutes when the Argentinian strayed just offside.