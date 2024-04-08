While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8, 2024

Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages, marking six months of war

Thousands of protesters rallied in Jerusalem on April 7 demanding the release of around 130 hostages still held in Gaza after six months of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Hamas gunmen burst into Israel on Oct 7, killed 1,200 people in their homes, on army bases, along roads and at an outdoor rave, and inflicting sexual violence on some of their victims, according to a UN team of experts.

The gunmen also seized 253 hostages, including children and elderly, civilians and soldiers. Around half of them were released as part of a brief truce deal in late November.

Talks to secure another ceasefire that would include the release of dozens more of the remaining hostages, resumed in Egypt on Sunday.

