While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 7, 2024

Gaza’s largest hospital ‘an empty shell with human graves’: WHO
The World Health Organization said April 6 that Gaza’s largest hospital had been reduced to ashes by Israel’s latest siege, leaving an “empty shell” with many bodies.
Israeli forces pulled out of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on April 1 after a two-week military operation, during which it said it had battled Palestinian militants inside what was once the Palestinian territory’s most important medical complex.
A WHO-led mission finally accessed the hospital on April 5, after multiple failed attempts since March 25, the UN health agency said, describing the massive destruction.
Ukraine may run out of air defence missiles if Russia keeps up bombardment, Zelensky warns
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned in remarks aired on April 6 that Ukraine could run out of air defence missiles if Russia keeps up its intense long-range bombing campaign.
The Ukrainian leader’s starkest warning to date of the deteriorating situation faced by his country’s air defences follows weeks of Russian strikes on the energy system, towns and cities using a vast arsenal of missiles and drones.
“If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it,” Zelenskiy said in an interview that aired on Ukrainian television.
Flights cancelled in parts of UK, power outages in Ireland due to storm
Airline passengers in parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland faced travel disruption at airports on April 6 due to flight cancellations as a storm swept across both countries and left thousands of Irish homes with power outages.
The disruption caused by Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish Meteorological Service and the 11th named storm of the 2023-24 season, has affected flights at airports across Ireland and the UK, including Manchester Airport and Belfast City Airport.
Dublin Airport said travellers due to fly were being advised to check with their airline for travel updates after weather conditions at other airports led to some cancellations and flight diversions.
Arsenal ease past Brighton to return to top
Arsenal maintained their Premier League title charge as goals by Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a masterful 3-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top of the table on April 6.
Manchester City’s earlier victory had dropped Arsenal into third place, but they responded in emphatic fashion to clear what had looked like a tricky obstacle in style.
Arsenal’s 10th win in their last 11 league games put them on 71 points from 31 games. Liverpool, who play away at Manchester United on Sunday, are on 70, as are champions Manchester City. Arsenal’s goal difference is also significantly better than their two rivals.
Breakfast at Tiffany’s copy on sale in new York for $2.02 million
A diamond-covered edition of Truman Capote’s seminal novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s is on sale for US$1.5 million (S$2.02 million) to mark the centenary of the author’s birth.
The one-of-a-kind volume, on display at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds and a sapphire.
“The streets of London are paved with gold... the streets in New York are paved with platinum and diamonds,” said British artist Kate Holland who is behind the special edition of the 1958 novella.