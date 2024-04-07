While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 7, 2024

Gaza’s largest hospital ‘an empty shell with human graves’: WHO



The World Health Organization said April 6 that Gaza’s largest hospital had been reduced to ashes by Israel’s latest siege, leaving an “empty shell” with many bodies.

Israeli forces pulled out of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on April 1 after a two-week military operation, during which it said it had battled Palestinian militants inside what was once the Palestinian territory’s most important medical complex.

A WHO-led mission finally accessed the hospital on April 5, after multiple failed attempts since March 25, the UN health agency said, describing the massive destruction.

