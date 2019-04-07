While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 7

British PM Theresa May makes another appeal to find way to Brexit blueprint

Prime Minister Theresa May defended her decision to ask archrival Jeremy Corbyn to help draft a new blueprint for Brexit, and warned the UK might never leave the European Union if he does not back a compromise plan.

"The longer this takes, the greater the risk of the UK never leaving at all," May said in a statement. "It would mean letting the Brexit the British people voted for slip through our fingers. I will not stand for that."

May is battling to contain a backlash from within her Conservative Party over her decision to work with Labour Party leader Corbyn, someone she has spent three years deriding.

Coming up with an acceptable compromise to her own lawmakers in response to the 2016 referendum has been beyond her, and the deadlock shows no sign of being resolved by reaching out to the opposition.

Trump made Golan Heights decision after a quick history lesson

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he made the controversial decision to recognise Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights after getting a quick history lesson during a conversation on a different subject.

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas, Trump said he made the snap decision during a discussion with his top Middle East peace advisers, including the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"I said, 'Fellows, do me a favour. Give me a little history, quick. Want to go fast. I got a lot of things I'm working on: China, North Korea. Give me a quickie," Trump said to laughter from the Las Vegas crowd.

Protesters target London's Dorchester Hotel over Brunei anti-gay laws

Hundreds of anti-discrimination demonstrators massed on Saturday outside the Brunei-owned luxury Dorchester Hotel in London over the south-east Asian country's adoption of harsh new syariah laws, including the death penalty for gay sex.

Led by human rights activist Peter Tatchell, several hundred people gathered outside the hotel, many armed with rainbow flags, placards and banners calling for homophobia to be stamped out.

A tough penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island - ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah - came fully into force last Wednesday after several years of delay.

Uproar as Dutch rail uses ripped clothes to highlight track dangers

A campaign by the Dutch railway infrastructure operator to shock young people into responsible behaviour near rail tracks using ripped clothes to symbolise the mangled garb of victims hit by trains unleashed uproar on Saturday.

Operator ProRail said it used the controversial images to show the potential consequences of straying too close to railway lines.

But their "Vict-m Fashion - created by accident" strapline, accompanying ripped clothing was widely branded as shocking.

Football: Quadruple still on as Jesus heads City into FA Cup final

The "impossible" quadruple dream remains intact for Manchester City after an early headed goal from Gabriel Jesus sealed a scrappy 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to put them into the FA Cup final.

Jesus launched himself into the air to connect decisively in the third minute but City never hit top gear and they rather laboured to victory in an instantly forgettable match.

Nevertheless, after bagging the League Cup, being locked in a titanic battle with Liverpool for the Premier League title and in the Champions League quarter-finals, Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for an unprecedented clean sweep.

