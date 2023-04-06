While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6

House Speaker McCarthy meets Taiwan leader Tsai in US

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil in decades and stressed the need to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of increasing threats from China.

Mr McCarthy – the third highest ranking official in the US leadership hierarchy – and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met Ms Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

A China foreign ministry spokesman quickly denounced the meeting, accusing the United States of colluding with separatists seeking “Taiwan independence” and saying that for a long time it had breaching it commitments over the island.

Ms Tsai thanked the US Congress for standing by Taiwan when democracy was under threat and said she had cited former US President Reagan in telling Mr McCarthy and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers of her belief that “to preserve peace, we must be strong”.

