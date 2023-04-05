While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5

Trump charged with orchestrating hush-money scheme

Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Prosecutors in Manhattan allege that Trump - the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges - falsified business records to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign. The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump sat, subdued, with his hands folded at the defence table as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

“Not guilty,” Trump, 76, said, when asked how he pleaded.

