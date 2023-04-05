While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5

Trump charged with orchestrating hush-money scheme
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.
Prosecutors in Manhattan allege that Trump - the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges - falsified business records to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign. The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump sat, subdued, with his hands folded at the defence table as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.
“Not guilty,” Trump, 76, said, when asked how he pleaded.
Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act in China
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player.
“China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, in one direction or the other,” an official from Mr Macron’s office told reporters, on condition of anonymity.
Mr Macron will look to stand firm towards President Xi Jinping on Ukraine while taking “another path” from the directly confrontational tone often heard from Washington, the official added.
US details new $3.4b military aid package for Ukraine
The US unveiled US$2.6 billion (S$3.4 billion) worth of military assistance that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, as Ukraine prepares a spring offensive against invading Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the US National Governors Association that the United States could protect its values by helping Ukraine.
“Our cooperation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries,” Mr Zelensky said, via video link.
Russian cafe bomb suspect charged with terrorism
A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered that Darya Trepova, the suspect in the fatal bomb attack on a high-profile military blogger, be held in custody for at least two months.
The 26-year-old woman was detained after an explosion ripped through a cafe in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg at the weekend, killing Vladlen Tatarsky, a high-profile supporter of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, and wounding dozens.
After investigators charged Trepova with terrorism, Moscow’s Basmanny district court ruled that she should remain in custody until June 2.
Tiger on Masters: ‘I don’t know how many more I have in me’
Tiger Woods admitted on Tuesday he wonders each time he plays the Masters if it’s his last competing at Augusta National, where he has won five of his 15 major titles.
“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said. “So just (have) to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”
Woods still struggles with walking after suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash and the undulating layout of Augusta National offers a stern stroll under the Georgia pines.