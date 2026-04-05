While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5, 2026

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A man navigating the rubble of a building at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, after it was targeted by US-Israeli airstrikes on April 4.

Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline

US President Donald Trump and Israel on April 4 stepped up pressure on Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway or face attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Iranian and US forces searched for a missing US crew member from one of two downed warplanes.

Mr Trump, who has sent mixed messages since the conflict began with a joint US-Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb 28, told Tehran that his latest deadline for a deal to end the war was fast approaching.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Trump’s messaging about the war has veered between hinting at diplomatic progress and making threats to bomb the Islamic Republic “back to the Stone Ages”.

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US arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani

PHOTOS: X/@SAFAIDARYA, REUTERS

US federal agents have detained the niece and grand-niece of late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident status, the State Department said on April 4.

“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the State Department said in a statement, adding that Mr Rubio revoked their residency status, also known as a green card.

The statement said the pair were arrested on April 3 and that Ms Afshar had been “enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles” that was documented on her recently deleted Instagram account.

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Russian strike on market in Ukraine kills five

A Russian drone hit a covered market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on April 4, killing five people and wounding 25, officials said, as Moscow pressed on with intensified daytime attacks.

Russia has been firing aerial broadsides at Ukraine throughout its more than four-year invasion, mostly at night, but in recent weeks it has stepped up daytime attacks.

Regional governor Oleksandr Ganja said in a Telegram post that three women and two men were killed. A 14-year-old girl was among the 25 wounded and was in a “critical condition”.

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Four dead in India after vehicle plunges off road

At least four people were killed on April 4 after a passenger vehicle plunged off a road near Sojha in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported citing district officials.

The vehicle was carrying 22 passengers, including two children, when it met with the accident, the report said.

Officials said the fatalities included two men and two women while eighteen people were rescued and are undergoing treatment, the report added.

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Arsenal stunned by Southampton in FA Cup

PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal suffered a shock FA Cup quarter-final exit as the Premier League leaders crashed to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against second tier Southampton on April 4.

Mikel Arteta’s side were stunned by Shea Charles’ late winner in a memorable quarter-final giant-killing at St Mary’s.

Ross Stewart put Southampton ahead in the first-half and Viktor Gyokeres’ equaliser couldn’t save Arsenal from only their fifth loss in all competitions this season.

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