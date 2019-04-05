While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 5

Trump says China trade deal isn't ready but it may be 'monumental'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a deal to end the trade war between the US and China is not yet ready but a "very monumental" agreement may be announced in about a month.

"We have a ways to go," he told reporters at a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House."We are rounding the turn."

Liu met the president after two days of talks between Chinese and American trade negotiators.

Trump did not announce a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finish the deal. "If we have a deal, then we'll have a summit," Trump said.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos reach biggest divorce deal in history

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie, finalised the biggest divorce settlement in history on Thursday, leaving him with 75 per cent of their stock in the tech giant and giving her nearly US$36 billion (S$48 billion) in shares.

MacKenzie Bezos said she would give all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her ex-husband - the world's richest man - as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

Jeff Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie, 48, a novelist, married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a colossus that dominates online retail.

Family of American woman sues Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines over 737 Max crash

The family of an American woman killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the airline, Boeing and Rosemount Aerospace, which makes a part of the aircraft that is the focus of investigators.

The complaint was filed in US federal court in Chicago by the parents of Samya Stumo, who lawyers said was on a work trip when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on March 10 soon after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.

It was the first lawsuit filed on behalf of a US victim of the Ethiopian disaster and the first to target the airline and parts manufacturer Rosemount, in addition to Boeing.

Elon Musk safe for now as US judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to resolve tweet dispute

Elon Musk's job as Tesla's chief executive appeared safe on Thursday as a federal judge in Manhattan urged the billionaire to settle contempt allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, US District Judge Alison Nathan gave both sides two weeks to work out their differences, and said she could rule on whether Musk violated his recent fraud settlement with the regulator if they failed.

Musk declined to comment about the hearing as he left the courthouse, surrounding by reporters, photographers and television cameras.

South Africa shuts creche after viral videos of child beatings

South African authorities shut down a nursery school on Thursday after a video of a school teacher beating little children went viral.

Three videos of a teacher repeatedly hitting a girl on the head and slapping her on the buttocks have been shared widely on social media.

On one of the clips, the teacher makes the toddler clean up her own vomit.

