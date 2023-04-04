While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

Nasa names first woman, first Black astronauts for Artemis II lunar flyby



Nasa on Monday named the first woman and the first African American ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission, introducing them as part of the four-member team chosen to fly on what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon in more than 50 years.

Christina Koch, 44, an engineer who already holds the record for longest continuous spaceflight by a woman and was part of Nasa’s first three all-female spacewalks, was named as a mission specialist for the Artemis II lunar flyby expected as early as next year.

She will be joined by Victor Glover, 46, a US Navy aviator and veteran of four spacewalks who Nasa has designated as pilot of Artemis II. He will be the first Black astronaut ever to be sent on a lunar mission.

