While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4, 2024

Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers ‘systematically, car by car’
Celebrity chef Jose Andres told Reuters in an interview on April 3 that an Israeli attack that killed seven of his food aid workers in Gaza had targeted them “systematically, car by car.”
Speaking in a video interview, Andres said the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity group he founded had clear communication with the Israeli military, which he said knew his aid workers’ movements.
“This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,” Andres said. “Even if we were not in coordination with the (Israel Defense Forces), no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians.”
Russia says concert attack has spurred army recruitment
Russia said on April 3 it had seen a significant jump in the number of men signing contracts to join the military since last month’s deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow where gunman killed at least 144 people.
Russia has repeatedly sought to blame the attack on Ukraine, its opponent in a war now well into its third year, despite denials from Kyiv and a claim of responsibility by Islamic State militants for the massacre at the Crocus City Hall.
In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said more than 100,000 people have signed contracts with the armed forces since the start of the year, including about 16,000 in the past 10 days alone.
Spring snow storm batters Swedish drivers and government
The Swedish government faced heavy criticism April 3 after heavy snowfall caused traffic chaos across southern Sweden leaving some motorists stuck for more than 10 hours.
Traffic ground to a halt on several key highways trapping hundreds of motorists. Infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson left an EU meeting in Brussels to return home over the emergency.
Carlson told a press conference late April 3 that traffic on most roads was moving again.
Disney prevails over Peltz as all board members re-elected
Walt Disney shareholders backed Chief Executive Bob Iger and other company directors on April 3, defeating a campaign by activist investors who argued the storied entertainment giant had underperformed in the streaming-television era.
The vote to re-elect all 12 of Disney’s current board members, announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, ended a multimillion-dollar, mud-slinging battle launched by billionaire Nelson Peltz and Blackwells Capital. “With the distracting proxy contest now behind us, we’re eager to focus 100 per cent of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers,” Iger said in a statement.
After the results were announced, Disney shares extended an earlier loss and were down 1.6 per cent at US$120.86 in afternoon trading.
Arsenal reclaim top spot with comfortable win over Luton
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town on April 3 despite fielding a much-changed side.
Captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring after 24 minutes and an own goal by Daiki Hashioka after good work by Emile Smith Rowe put the hosts firmly in control on the stroke of halftime.
Mikel Arteta’s side moved into first place with 68 points from 30 games although Liverpool, who have 67, can reclaim the lead at home to Sheffield United on Thursday.