While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

UK says nearly 1,900 people airlifted out of Sudan
The UK said Saturday it was readying its final evacuation flight for British citizens from war-torn Sudan, airlifting nearly 1,900 people out during fragile ceasefires.
But some of those fleeing the fighting between warlords in Sudan, now in its third week, said they had been forced by the British government’s rules to leave relatives behind.
The Royal Air Force (RAF) flights began on Tuesday from the Wadi Saeedna airfield north of Khartoum, limited initially to UK passport holders and immediate relatives who have British residency.
Twitter to allow publishers to charge users on a per article basis starting May
Twitter Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social media platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click, calling it a win for both the public and media organisations.
The feature, to be rolled out in May, will enable users who do not “sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” billionaire owner Musk tweeted.
Mr Musk had said on Friday that Twitter will take a 10 per cent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months. These subscriptions include long-form text and hours-long video.
US demands Beijing stop ‘provocative and unsafe’ acts in South China Sea
The US called on China Saturday to stop its “provocative and unsafe conduct” in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard ship recently cut off a Philippine patrol vessel there, causing a near-collision.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in a statement two days before President Joe Biden is to host Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, called images of the incident a reminder of China’s “harassment and intimidation” of Philippine vessels in the contested waterway.
“We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct,” he said, adding that any attack on Philippine armed forces would trigger a US response.
Poland seizes Russian high school building in Warsaw
Poland on Saturday said it had seized a high school building near Moscow’s embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, a move the Russian envoy called “illegal”.
The spat over the 1970s multi-storey building has been going on for a year.
“This building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall,” Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AFP, adding that the move followed a bailiff’s order.
Brighton blitz woeful Wolves in 6-0 Premier League thrashing
Brighton & Hove Albion crushed a woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck all scoring two goals each to earn the Seagulls their biggest top-flight victory.
The win was a welcome boost for manager Roberto de Zerbi after a week in which his team were beaten on penalties by Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals and lost 3-1 to struggling Nottingham Forest in the league.
“We suffered a lot in the last two games,” the Brighton manager told the BBC. “This answer today was fantastic. Today was my best game as a coach.”