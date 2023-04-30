While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

UK says nearly 1,900 people airlifted out of Sudan



The UK said Saturday it was readying its final evacuation flight for British citizens from war-torn Sudan, airlifting nearly 1,900 people out during fragile ceasefires.

But some of those fleeing the fighting between warlords in Sudan, now in its third week, said they had been forced by the British government’s rules to leave relatives behind.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) flights began on Tuesday from the Wadi Saeedna airfield north of Khartoum, limited initially to UK passport holders and immediate relatives who have British residency.

