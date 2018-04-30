While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 30

US concerned by "destabilising and malign activities" of Iran: Mike Pompeo

The United States is deeply concerned by Iran's "destabilising and malign activities", new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (April 29).

The former CIA director was speaking on a flying visit to the region, where he had earlier in the day met with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh and stressed the need for unity among Gulf allies as Washington aims to muster support for new sanctions against Iran to curb its missile programme.

The whirlwind trip to Nato in Brussels and to Middle East allies came only hours after Pompeo was confirmed as Trump's top diplomat. He has not even visited his own office yet, he told Netanyahu.

Migrant caravan gathers on US-Mexico border before asylum bids

Hundreds of people from a Central American migrant caravan rallied on Sunday (April 29) at the US-Mexico border, many preparing to report to US authorities later in the day to make asylum claims that may land them in detention centres.

The month-long caravan that at one point gathered 1,500 immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador drew the wrath of President Donald Trump during its journey through Mexico.

Trump pressured Mexico to stop the migrants before they reached the border, linking Mexican efforts to stem the flow of Central Americans to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) currently being renegotiated in Washington.

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War opens with US$630m, smashing global record

Avengers: Infinity War took in US$630 million (S$834 million) in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday (April 29).

"The latest Marvel juggernaut... opened with $630m worldwide, making it the largest global weekend tally in the history of film, and this was done without China," which has a later opening, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

That topped The Fate Of The Furious, the eighth installment of the high-octane action series starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez that opened with more than US$530 million globally in 2017.

Football: Late Fellaini header condemns Wenger to Old Trafford defeat

Arsene Wenger’s final match at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager ended in defeat as a stoppage-time header from substitute Marouane Fellaini earned Manchester United a 2-1 Premier League win on Sunday (April 29).

Paul Pogba had given United a 16th-minute lead before Henrikh Mkhitaryan, signed from United in January, brought Arsenal level, six minutes after the interval.

It looked like a youthful, mostly second-string Arsenal side had earned a respectable draw before Belgian Fellaini nodded in a deep cross from Ashley Young to grab all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side and secure their Champions League place.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal takes 11th Barcelona title

Rafael Nadal won his 11th Barcelona title on Sunday (April 29) when he breezed past Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, reinforcing his position as the overwhelming favourite to lift an 11th French Open.

It was world number one Nadal's 55th career clay-court title while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his 11th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend, also without dropping a set.

