While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

Paris votes overwhelmingly to ban for-hire e-scooters
Paris voted overwhelmingly Sunday to banish for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners.
The referendum means the City of Light, once a pioneer in embracing e-scooter services, is set to become the only major European capital to outlaw the widespread devices booked on apps such as Lime.
The city’s residents were asked to weigh in for or against them in a public consultation organised by mayor Anne Hidalgo, with nearly 90 per cent of the votes cast against, official results showed.
Finnish centre-right leader Orpo claims election victory; Sanna Marin concedes defeat
Finland’s centre-right leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory in Sunday’s general election, with the far-right Finns Party in second place ahead of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats in third.
“This was a great victory,” Orpo, the 53-year-old head of the conservative National Coalition Party, told his supporters, adding: “On the basis of this election result... we will start negotiating a government in Finland.”
Finland’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat after her party finished third behind the centre-right and the far-right, which posted a record score.
Russian military blogger killed in explosion in St Petersburg: Agencies
Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a blast in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, quoting sources as saying it was caused by an explosive device.
Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
He was among hundreds of attendees at a lavish Kremlin ceremony last September to proclaim Russia’s annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, a move that most countries at the UN condemned as illegal.
Football: Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday which lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings.
Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle have the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.
“I feel like we have to believe,” Willock told Sky Sports. “We’ve got a brilliant team, brilliant manager and brilliant environment for us players to work in, so I feel like there’s nothing stopping us.”
Football: Chelsea sack Potter after just seven months in charge
Coach Graham Potter paid for Chelsea’s poor form as the Englishman was sacked on Sunday after just seven months in the job.
The Blues had slipped to 11th in the Premier League table after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday despite spending over £500 million (S$820.76 million) on new signings this season.
Former Brighton defender Bruno Saltor has been placed in interim charge.