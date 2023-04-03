While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

Paris votes overwhelmingly to ban for-hire e-scooters



Paris voted overwhelmingly Sunday to banish for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners.

The referendum means the City of Light, once a pioneer in embracing e-scooter services, is set to become the only major European capital to outlaw the widespread devices booked on apps such as Lime.

The city’s residents were asked to weigh in for or against them in a public consultation organised by mayor Anne Hidalgo, with nearly 90 per cent of the votes cast against, official results showed.

READ MORE HERE

Finnish centre-right leader Orpo claims election victory; Sanna Marin concedes defeat

