While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3, 2024

Biden, Xi speak in phone call to manage tensions as top US officials set to visit China



US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping spoke on April 2 in a new bid to manage tensions between the United States and China, with top US officials to head shortly to Beijing, officials said.

The telephone conversation was the two leaders’ first direct interaction since a summit in November in California that saw a marked thaw in tone if not the long-term rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – who have both voiced a willingness to find areas to work with China even while maintaining pressure – will soon visit China.

