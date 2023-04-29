While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29

On lethal aid to Ukraine, S. Korea considering its options
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday it was necessary to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine does not succeed and that Seoul was considering its options when it came to lethal aid to Kyiv.
In a speech at Harvard University’s Kennedy School on the fifth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance, Mr Yoon said the Russian invasion was a violation of international law and the rights of Ukrainians.
“We should prove that such attempts will never reach success, to block further attempts being made in the future,” he said, according to simultaneous translations of his remarks.
Mr Yoon was asked about the possibility of South Korea providing lethal aid to Ukraine, and replied: “We are closely monitoring the situation that’s going on on the battlefield in Ukraine, and will take proper measures in order to uphold the international norms and international law. Right now, we are closely monitoring the situation and we are considering various options.”
Trudeau points to ‘slave labour’ in China lithium production
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday linked the production of lithium in China to “slave labour” as he discussed his own country’s efforts to ramp up production of the metal used in electric vehicle and other batteries.
Canada has significant sources of lithium, Mr Trudeau said, but China has made strategic choices over the decades that have made it by far the world’s largest producer.
“If we’re honest... the lithium produced in Canada is going to be more expensive. Because we don’t use slave labour,” Mr Trudeau said, in remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
Deal reached in principle to resume Ukraine grain transit
The European Commission said on Friday it had reached a deal in principle to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain to resume through five European Union countries that had imposed restrictions.
Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia had imposed the measures citing concerns that grain from Ukraine meant to be exported to other countries had ended up in their local markets, which was pushing down prices for local farmers.
European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted that the EU executive had reached “an agreement in principle” with the five countries “to address concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine”.
Obama, Spielberg, Springsteen delight restaurant staff
People in Barcelona had to do a double take on Friday when former US president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and film maker Steven Spielberg joined the throngs of tourists to visit some of the city’s main sights - albeit with added security.
The trio were in Barcelona to attend a concert by pal Bruce Springsteen at Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night.
Messrs Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel on Thursday.
F1 pole provides much-needed boost for Leclerc
Ferrari needed a boost after a tough start to the Formula One season and Charles Leclerc provided it with a surprise pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.
The 25-year-old has had more success as a recording artist than as a racer so far in 2023, with his piano composition a streaming hit while he has taken only six points from three races.
“The whole team needed it,” the elated Monegasque told reporters, after qualifying in Baku for Sunday’s race.