While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 29, 2026

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has cut off flows of oil, gas and fertiliser and sent prices soaring.

Peace efforts stall as US examines latest Iran proposal

Efforts to end the Middle East war appeared at a standstill on April 28, with the US considering Tehran’s latest offer to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran saying Washington could no longer dictate terms.

Iran has blockaded the waterway – a vital conduit for oil and gas shipments – since the start of the US-Israeli offensive two months ago, sending shockwaves through the global economy.

CNN, however, reported that US President Donald Trump was unlikely to accept Iran’s proposal to restore traffic in the strait, as Qatar warned of the possibility of a “frozen conflict” if a definitive resolution is not found.

“We do not want to see a return to hostilities in the region anytime soon. We do not want to see a frozen conflict that ends up being thawed every time there is a political reason,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference, calling for a “sustainable” peace.

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Fuel shock hits Philippine truckers as basic goods price hikes loom

ST PHOTO: MARA CEPEDA

Logistics players in the Philippines are warning that cost pressures caused by the fuel shock are likely to raise prices of basic goods ahead of a planned price hike by manufacturers that has already been delayed twice.

Price increases for some basic necessities and prime commodities, such as canned goods, bread, bottled water, soap and detergent, are set to take effect from May 10, the Department of Trade and Industry said on April 17, extending earlier deadlines of April 16 and April 30. This follows rounds of negotiations between the government, manufacturers and retailers.

Even so, prices in March have already risen at the fastest pace in nearly two years – after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28 effectively brought maritime traffic along the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill, creating the worst energy crisis in history.

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Britain’s King Charles urges Western unity in speech to US Congress

PHOTO: REUTERS

Britain’s King Charles told the US Congress on April 28 that despite an age of uncertainty and conflict in Europe and the Middle East, the UK and the US will always be staunch allies united in defending democracy, at a time of deep divisions between the two long-time allies over the war with Iran.

“Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries,” King Charles told US lawmakers during a rare speech to a joint meeting of the US Senate and US House of Representatives, and after a prolonged standing ovation at his entrance with Queen Camilla.

In a speech that Buckingham Palace said beforehand would not be political, King Charles also made references to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO, highlighted the importance of continued US help for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the dangers of isolationism, and even a call for the safeguarding of nature, an important issue to the king for most of his life.

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Musk lawyer says OpenAI ‘stole a charity,’ as trial against AI firm, Sam Altman begins

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Elon Musk took the stand on April 28 at a high-stakes trial over the future of OpenAI, casting his lawsuit against the ChatGPT maker as a defence of charitable giving.

The world’s richest person is suing OpenAI, its co-founder and Chief Executive Sam Altman and its President Greg Brockman, saying they betrayed him and the public by abandoning OpenAI’s mission to be a benevolent steward of AI for humanity, and transforming the nonprofit into a profit-seeking juggernaut.

“If we make it okay to loot a charity, the entire foundation of charitable giving in America will be destroyed,” Mr Musk testified on the first day of the trial. “That’s my concern.”

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Holders PSG edge Bayern 5-4 in record-breaking semi-final first leg

PHOTO: REUTERS

Defending champions Paris St Germain battled past visitors Bayern Munich 5-4 in a pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg on April 28 that had a record number of goals at this stage of the competition.

In a match that will go down as an instant classic, PSG came from a goal down to lead 5-2 with two goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele before Bayern struck twice in three minutes just before the hour to improve their chances for next week's return leg in Munich.

The match pitted the most attacking Champions League teams of the season against each other and it quickly lived up to its billing with a relentless pace and with Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in the stands, serving out a suspension, and his assistant Aaron Danks in the dugout.

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